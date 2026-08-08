In 2026 Deltic Drixx or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drixx up to 70-100 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
Drixx vs NPS Cargo Comparison