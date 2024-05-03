HT Auto

In 2024 Deltic Drixx or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price). The range of Drixx up to 70-100 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Drixx vs Cutie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drixx Cutie
BrandDelticFidato Evtech
Price₹ 64,990₹ 54,600
Range70-100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6Bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10 - 18Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1850 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
57 kg-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter Function,Reverse Motion Switch, LED Rear Winkers, Bettery Weight - 35 Kg, Keyless Start & Stop-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year3 Years or 20,000 Km
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh0.25 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,49058,850
Ex-Showroom Price
64,99054,600
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5004,250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4721,264

