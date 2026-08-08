In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price).
Zeez vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Gracy
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|8-10 Hours