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Crayon Motors Zeez vs Zelio Eeva

In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge.
Zeez vs Eeva Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeez Eeva
BrandCrayon MotorsZelio
Price₹ 51,760₹ 50,000
Range50-60 km/charge80-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh1.92 kWh
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Zeez
Crayon Motors Zeez
VRLA
₹51,760*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eeva
Zelio Eeva
Gel 60V 32Ah
₹50,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Crayon Motors Zeez Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
No-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Geo TaggingParking Switch, Auto Repair Switch
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,06553,277
Ex-Showroom Price
51,76050,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3053,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1831,145

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