In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Zeez vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|O3
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-