In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Zeez vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|5-8 Hrs.