In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours.