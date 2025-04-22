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Crayon Motors Zeez vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Zeez has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Zeez vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeez Sport
BrandCrayon MotorsTVS
Price₹ 51,760₹ 55,100
Range50-60 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Zeez
Crayon Motors Zeez
VRLA
₹51,760*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Crayon Motors Zeez Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm1950 mm
Height
1100 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
No-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Geo TaggingETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12V / 4AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,06564,536
Ex-Showroom Price
51,76055,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
3,3056,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1831,387

Sport Comparison with other bikes

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