In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Crayon Zeez vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crayon zeez
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 48,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.