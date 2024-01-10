In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less