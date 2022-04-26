Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Crayon Zeez
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Zeez VRLA
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,00051,999
Ex-Showroom Price
48,00051,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,117

