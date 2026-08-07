In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Zeez vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Qv60
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.