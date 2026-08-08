In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Zeez vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3-4 Hours (100%)