In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Zeez vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.