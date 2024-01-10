Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez vs Merico Electric Merico Speedstar

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Crayon Zeez
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Zeez VRLA
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Merico Speedstar
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar
Speedstar STD
₹53,692*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,00053,692
Ex-Showroom Price
48,00053,692
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,154

