In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge.
Zeez vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3 Hrs.