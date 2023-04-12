Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez vs Honda CD 110 Dream

In 2023 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Crayon Zeez
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Zeez VRLA
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,00075,382
Ex-Showroom Price
48,00064,421
RTO
05,153
Insurance
05,808
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,620

    Latest News

    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
