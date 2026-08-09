In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Zeez vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Winn-x
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|8 Hours