In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
Zeez vs C9 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|C9
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 43,999
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.