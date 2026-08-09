In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge.
Zeez vs C5X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|C5x
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 41,999
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3-4 Hours