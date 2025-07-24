In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Zeez has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Zeez vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-