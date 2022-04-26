Saved Articles

HT Auto
Crayon Zeez vs NPS Cargo

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez vs HCD India NPS Cargo

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Crayon Zeez
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Zeez VRLA
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
48V
₹54,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,00054,500
Ex-Showroom Price
48,00054,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,171

