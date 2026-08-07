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Crayon Motors Zeez vs GT Force Vegas

In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or GT Force Vegas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Zeez vs Vegas Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeez Vegas
BrandCrayon MotorsGT Force
Price₹ 51,760₹ 57,999
Range50-60 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh1.5 kWh
Charging Time4-5 Hours4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Zeez
Crayon Motors Zeez
VRLA
₹51,760*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vegas
GT Force Vegas
STD
₹57,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Crayon Motors Zeez Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
ABS
No-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Geo Tagging-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,06555,555
Ex-Showroom Price
51,76055,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1831,194

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