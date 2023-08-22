Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez vs GT Force Prime

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Crayon Zeez
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Zeez VRLA
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,00060,764
Ex-Showroom Price
48,00057,417
RTO
00
Insurance
03,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0311,306

