In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Zeez vs Cutie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Cutie
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.