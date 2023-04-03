Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCrayon Zeez vs Polo

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez vs Evolet Polo

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Crayon Zeez
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Zeez VRLA
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,00044,499
Ex-Showroom Price
48,00044,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,031956

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Volkswagen CEO said the automaker is nearly done with launching new ICE-powered cars.
    Volkswagen says next Passat, Tiguan and T-Roc are among its last ICE cars
    3 Apr 2023
    Used cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and Volkswagen Polo could be good buys if you are considering safe and affordable models.
    Tata Nexon to Volkswagen Polo: These are the safe and affordable used cars in India under 10 lakh
    31 Jul 2023
    The Volkswagen ID GTI concept looks more like a Polo rather than a Golf in terms of size.
    Volkswagen ID. GTI concept previews a sleek electric hatchback, could mark VW Polo's comeback to India
    4 Sept 2023
    The Volkswagen Polo Sedan is the rebadged version of the Virtus
    Indian-made Volkswagen Virtus launched in South Africa: Here’s what’s different
    3 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     