In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or EMotorad X3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad X3 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the X3 has a range of up to 40 km/charge.
Zeez vs X3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|X3
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 32,999
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|40 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|0.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|4-5 Hours