Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at 44,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the T-Rex has a range of up to 35 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour.