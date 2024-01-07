In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price).
EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour.
Crayon Zeez has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge.
The Karbon mileage is around kmpl.
