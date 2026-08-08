In 2026 Crayon Motors Zeez or Crayon Motors Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Zeez Price starts at Rs. 51,760 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeez up to 50-60 km/charge and the Envy has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Zeez vs Envy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeez
|Envy
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Crayon Motors
|Price
|₹ 51,760
|₹ 58,307
|Range
|50-60 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-