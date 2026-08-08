In 2026 Crayon Motors Envy or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Envy up to 55-80 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Envy vs Gracy i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Envy
|Gracy i
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 58,307
|₹ 54,000
|Range
|55-80 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
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