In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Envy up to 70 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less