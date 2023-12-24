Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00063,509
Ex-Showroom Price
53,00054,990
RTO
03,849
Insurance
04,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,365

