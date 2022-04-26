In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 Price starts at 57,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Envy up to 70 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M200 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less