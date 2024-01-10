Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00047,000
Ex-Showroom Price
53,00047,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,010

