Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Envy up to 70 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.