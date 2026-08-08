In 2026 Crayon Motors Envy or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Envy up to 55-80 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Envy vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Envy
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 58,307
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|55-80 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.