Crayon Motors Crayon Envy vs Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W2500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph80 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00092,880
Ex-Showroom Price
53,00089,600
RTO
03,280
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,996

