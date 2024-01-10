In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at 68,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Envy up to 70 km/charge and the Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less