In 2026 Crayon Motors Envy or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of Envy up to 55-80 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Envy vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Envy
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 58,307
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|55-80 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.