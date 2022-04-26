Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00087,979
Ex-Showroom Price
53,00075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
06,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,891

