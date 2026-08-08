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Crayon Motors Envy vs Hero Lectro Muv-E

In 2026 Crayon Motors Envy or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Envy up to 55-80 km/charge and the Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Envy vs Muv-E Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Envy Muv-e
BrandCrayon MotorsHero Lectro
Price₹ 58,307₹ 61,999
Range55-80 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh14.5 Ah
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Envy
Crayon Motors Envy
VRLA
₹58,307*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1880 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
ABS
No-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
55-60 km60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Geo Tagging, Reverse Assist, Aerodynamic DesignThrottle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh14.5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,71965,470
Ex-Showroom Price
58,30761,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4123,471
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3261,407

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