In 2026 Crayon Motors Envy or Hayasa Nirbhar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price). The range of Envy up to 55-80 km/charge and the Nirbhar has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Envy vs Nirbhar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Envy
|Nirbhar
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Hayasa
|Price
|₹ 58,307
|₹ 65,550
|Range
|55-80 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.