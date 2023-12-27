Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy vs GT Force One Plus

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or GT Force One Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00072,567
Ex-Showroom Price
53,00068,982
RTO
00
Insurance
03,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,559

