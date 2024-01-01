Saved Articles

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy vs Gowel ZX

In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00044,456
Ex-Showroom Price
53,00044,456
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,139955

