In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Crayon Envy up to 70 km/charge and the Hope has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
...Read More
Read Less