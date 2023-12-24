In 2023 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crayon Envy up to 70 km/charge and the Grove has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less