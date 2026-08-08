In 2026 Crayon Motors Envy or EMotorad Doodle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Doodle Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Envy up to 55-80 km/charge and the Doodle has a range of up to 35-60 km/charge.
Envy vs Doodle Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Envy
|Doodle
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 58,307
|₹ 49,000
|Range
|55-80 km/charge
|35-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours