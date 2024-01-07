In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or EeVe 4U choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Crayon Motors Crayon Envy or EeVe 4U choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe 4U Price starts at 68,500 (last recorded price).
The range of Crayon Envy up to 70 km/charge and the 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
