In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
650NK vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650nk
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649.3 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|61.18 PS PS
|47.4 PS PS